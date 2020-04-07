Unsplash Home
Alexander Schimmeck
@alschim
Published on
April 7, 2020
Children playground closed because of Corona (COVID-19)
Related tags
playground
barrier
day
covid-19
corona
pandemic
childhood
www.alschim.de
cordoning
de
engelsberger
germany
alschim
shut-off
blocking
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
fun
hof
europe
Free images
