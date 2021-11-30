Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rock Staar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
15d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
weapon
weaponry
gun
handgun
finger
hand
Free images
Related collections
Food and Drink
823 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
Texture
282 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers