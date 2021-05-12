Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
J. Brouwer
@brouwjess
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Benton Harbor, MI, USA
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
benton harbor
mi
usa
night
lake michigan
shore
ghost ship
sailboat
dusk
coast
dune grass
light polution
HD Dark Wallpapers
Star Images
long exposure
Nature Images
outdoors
flare
Light Backgrounds
HD Sky Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
GOING PLACES
833 photos · Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
154 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant