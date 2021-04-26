Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
France
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
bush
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
geranium
france
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
floral design
planter
herbs
Free pictures
Related collections
Life Aquatic
445 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Girls
117 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Intishar
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beauty + Make Up
211 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images