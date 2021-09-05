Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Andrews
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
office building
architecture
convention center
concrete
housing
lighting
interior design
indoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos
· Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
Whitespace
117 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
whitespace
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
People
526 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures