Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Fiona Murray
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a close up of a single rose.
Related collections
rose
37 photos
· Curated by Angela Roh
Rose Images
Flower Images
plant
Textures
12 photos
· Curated by Magalie Chen Laberge
Texture Backgrounds
Flower Images
plant
Neutral & Natural
30 photos
· Curated by Connie Chapman
natural
neutral
plant
Related tags
Rose Images
Flower Images
plant
blossom
petal
Brown Backgrounds
white flower
closeup flower
HD Floral Wallpapers
White Backgrounds
blooming flower
Free images