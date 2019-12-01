Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chintya Akemi Keirayuki
@keirayukiii
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
December 2, 2019
NX500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jakarta
indonesia
human
People Images & Pictures
construction
apparel
clothing
scaffolding
Public domain images
Related collections
Star Seed
116 photos
· Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Light
454 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable