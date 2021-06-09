Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Schauberger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karlsruhe, Deutschland
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Canon EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spaghetti Bolognese
Related tags
karlsruhe
deutschland
pasta
spaghetti
bolognese
spaghetti in meat sauce
Food Images & Pictures
noodle
meal
dish
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Canon Cameras
95 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
canon camera
camera
len
Sport
48 photos
· Curated by Alex King
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
team