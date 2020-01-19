Go to Alabaster Co's profile
@alabaster_co
Download free
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Book of Luke on a wood minimal background

Related collections

Holy Folk
89 photos · Curated by Jessica Beck
hand
scripture
Book Images & Photos
Reading in Home
39 photos · Curated by Evelyne Daoût
home
reading
Book Images & Photos
bibles
368 photos · Curated by Caitlin Friesen
Bible Images
Book Images & Photos
scripture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking