Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vivek Baghel
@vivekbaghel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 9, 2019
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
portrait
saree
indian saree
delhi blogger
delhi fashion blogger
fashion blogger
portrait photography
clothing
apparel
gown
evening dress
fashion
robe
People Images & Pictures
human
Food Images & Pictures
Pizza Images
sitting
furniture
couch
Free stock photos
Related collections
Femme Fashion
8,850 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bowman
fashion
human
clothing
East
1 photo
· Curated by Natalie Malyasova
east
apparel
clothing
people
354 photos
· Curated by Forest Diver
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoor