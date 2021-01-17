Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
chris robert
@chris_robert
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a chihuahua mix relaxing on a lap
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
chihuahua
white chihuahua
lapdog
dog relaxing
furniture
mammal
canine
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Education
595 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images