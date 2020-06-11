Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joseph Cortez
@josephcortez
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
My bedroom laptop setup as a college student.
Related collections
Technology
45 photos
· Curated by Tom Klein
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Computers
8 photos
· Curated by Rachel Willingham
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
computer hardware
Dissertation Poster
5 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Faughnan
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
computer keyboard
Related tags
electronics
monitor
HD Screen Wallpapers
display
Keyboard Backgrounds
computer keyboard
computer hardware
hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
furniture
table
desk
lcd screen
Mouse Pictures & Images
tabletop
desk
ikea
setup
HD MacBook Wallpapers
logitech
Free stock photos