Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Toni Reed
@trfotos
Download free
Share
Info
Calgary, AB, Canada
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Statue of a chess player in downtown Calgary Alberta Canada.
Related tags
chess
game
human
People Images & Pictures
calgary
canada
ab
HD Black Wallpapers
street art
toni reed
chess player
statue
sculpture
calgary alberta
Public domain images
Related collections
Wedding Inspiration 💍
184 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
bride
People & Portraits
348 photos
· Curated by Kirill
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor