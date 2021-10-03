Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Josh Chiodo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A lemon tree.
Related tags
lemon
Tree Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
plant
produce
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
persimmon
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #151: Ucraft
8 photos
· Curated by Ucraft
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Summer Tones
156 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Heads up
85 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
architecture