Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
George Baker
@georgestephenbaker
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 24, 2020
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Interior Design
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
light fixture
building
housing
Related collections
Blooms
171 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Snowy Mountains
55 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
snowy
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Valentine's Day
104 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures