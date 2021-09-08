Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Punitvan, Sector 19, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
india
punitvan
sector 19
gandhinagar
gujarat
Birds Images
wildlife
Nature Images
wildlife photography
bird of paradise
wild animal
feathers
feather
Animals Images & Pictures
dove
pigeon
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos
Here Comes The Rain
50 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
rain
raindrop
HD Grey Wallpapers
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work