Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Sky.
64 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Related tags
flagstone
path
walkway
plant
outdoors
vase
jar
potted plant
pottery
slate
HD Brick Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
furniture
bench
Tree Images & Pictures
home decor
Nature Images
patio
wall
planter
Public domain images