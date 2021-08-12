Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Rosa
@xiphiasphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 12, 2021
Canon, EOS-1D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
GoPro HERO3+ Black on mini tripod filming pianist.
Related tags
tripod
gopro
hero3+ black
Music Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
helmet
clothing
apparel
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #144: WeWork
9 photos
· Curated by WeWork
work
blog
Creative Images
Fog
154 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Spectrums
562 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor