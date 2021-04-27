Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aradhya Shrivastava
@aradhya_shrivastava
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
aperture blade
aperture
lens
canon camera
macrography
instagram profile
ujjain
aradhyashrivastava
photograph
oil
macro photo
electronics
camera lens
tower
architecture
clock tower
building
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Spring + Easter
130 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures