Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amir Ali Haeri Asadi
@4mir4liphotographer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karbala, Iraq
Published
on
June 21, 2020
samsung, SM-N950F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
karbala
iraq
imam hossein
karboballa
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
dome
worship
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos · Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
FOOD PORN
194 photos · Curated by Nuria Zapata
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Looking
66 photos · Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures