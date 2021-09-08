Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vije Vijendranath
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Plated vegetarian wraps.
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
nutrition
vegetarian cuisine
vegetarian food
vegetarian
tasty
plated food
plated
dinner
cuisine
food wrap
wrap
lunch
meal
plant
dish
Public domain images
Related collections
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos
· Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
colors
168 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work