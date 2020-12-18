Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sua Truong
@creatingambassadors
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
December 18, 2020
HUAWEI, VOG-L04
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sunrise in the Bali rice field and surrounding rice terraces
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ubud
gianyar
bali
indonesia
sunrise
sunrise mountain
sunrise ricefield
sunrise rice terrace
balinese sunrise
rice field
bali rice field
bali rice terrace
Nature Images
grassland
outdoors
field
countryside
paddy field
HD Sky Wallpapers
rural
Public domain images
Related collections
Highly Devoted
76 photos · Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos · Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Light Interiors
381 photos · Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor