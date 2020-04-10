Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Callum Hill
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hamilton, Waikato, New Zealand
Published
on
April 10, 2020
Canon EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl walks across a bridge on a miniature train track.
Related tags
hamilton
waikato
new zealand
bridge
train track
Girls Photos & Images
portrait
train
young girl
miniature train
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
footwear
shoe
HD Wood Wallpapers
handrail
banister
railing
Backgrounds
Related collections
EC
91 photos
· Curated by Lex S
ec
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website
161 photos
· Curated by Katy Park
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Art Wallpapers
expressive postures
366 photos
· Curated by Donna Buchanan
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images