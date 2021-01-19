Go to Eugene Mykulyak's profile
@eugenegrunge
Download free
brown maple leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Autumn oak leaves

Related collections

Oak wood
6 photos · Curated by Bastiaan van Lon
oak wood
oak
plant
Songlines of Cernunnos
178 photos · Curated by Yelena Calavera
london
united kingdom
richmond park
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking