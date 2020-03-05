Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rod Long
@rodlong
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
SONY, ILCE-9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Band performing against a white LED wall
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
silhouette
worship
crowd
guitar
audience
concert
HD Black Wallpapers
guitarist
HD Christian Wallpapers
youth
band
group
Music Images & Pictures
HD Live Wallpapers
Musician Pictures
performance
singer
Events Images
sing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
philippians content
67 photos
· Curated by Maggie Greenway
outdoor
human
People Images & Pictures
Black & White
19 photos
· Curated by Rod Long
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Luz e Sombra
80 photos
· Curated by Rafael Santello
worship
church
hand