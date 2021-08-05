Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
building
HD Brick Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
housing
architecture
high rise
tower
street
road
condo
apartment building
HD Windows Wallpapers
outdoors
spire
steeple
bell tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Blue
90 photos
· Curated by Celeen Hu
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Typography
210 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
typography
sign
word