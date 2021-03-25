Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pedro Netto
@pedronettto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brazil
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Palm tree leaf detail
Related tags
brazil
Leaf Backgrounds
palm
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
fern
Free images
Related collections
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
India
160 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Abstract Landscape/Nature
109 photos
· Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
outdoor
building
plant