Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sara Cervera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
People
Share
Info
Monterrey, Nuevo León, México
Published
on
April 13, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sara Cervera Food Photographer
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
monterrey
nuevo león
Mexico Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
gown
evening dress
robe
fashion
female
finger
Women Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People
1,224 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Koray Durgut
208 photos · Curated by Koray Durgut
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Portraits
24 photos · Curated by Frederick Medina
portrait
human
clothing