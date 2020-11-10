Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
brown and white bird on black metal fence during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, SLT-A55V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
sparrow
finch
anthus
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

UX and Storytelling
437 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
table
room
indoor
Workspace
13 photos · Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking