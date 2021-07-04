Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Meal Bank, Kendal, UK
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
meal bank
kendal
uk
river
kingfisher
cumbria
HD Water Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Paint it Black
436 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Adventures in Asia — Selects
136 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
HD Grey Wallpapers
china
urban