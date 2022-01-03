Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Aguero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
She
Related tags
portrait woman
portrait photography
HD City Wallpapers
heel
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
barefoot
female
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
swimwear
Girls Photos & Images
sitting
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
water
590 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor