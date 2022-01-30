Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
6d
ago
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Indian lake
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
transportation
vehicle
boat
People Images & Pictures
human
rowboat
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
harbor
pier
port
dock
vessel
watercraft
Backgrounds
Related collections
Built Environment
49 photos · Curated by Jethro Lawrence
building
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Made by hand
14 photos · Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos · Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers