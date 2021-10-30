Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
MICHAEL CHIARA
@344digital
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bear Mountain, Highlands, NY, USA
Published
27d
ago
SONY, DSC-RX10M4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bear mountain
highlands
ny
usa
bear mountain state park
Birds Images
nature images
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
kite bird
buzzard
hawk
accipiter
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Balance and Wellness
66 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Fire
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds