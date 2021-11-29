Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mia Wolf
@m_wolf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Spiez, Spiez, Schweiz
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
spiez
schweiz
bar
swiss
lounge
outdoors
plant
table
furniture
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
garden
Nature Images
patio
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Playing House (Interior Décor)
201 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior