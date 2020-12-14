Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kadana, Gujarat, India
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Canon EOS RP
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blue hour at dam site
Related tags
kadana
gujarat
india
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
blue hour
dam
outdoor
evening
outdoors
shoreline
HD Teal Wallpapers
land
HD Scenery Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
coast
panoramic
Backgrounds
Related collections
School Aesthetic
115 photos
· Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
High above sea level
60 photos
· Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
Cats
952 photos
· Curated by Dorota Dylka
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet