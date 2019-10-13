Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anne Nygård
@polarmermaid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 13, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
chess
game
hand
play
player
soldier
knight
chessboard
strategy
game plan
tournament
chessman
tower
HD Black Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Strategy
4 photos
· Curated by Amara Abara
strategy
chess
game
chess
15 photos
· Curated by ming yoo
chess
game
HD Grey Wallpapers
Strategy
4 photos
· Curated by Riyaz
strategy
game
play