Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

School
40 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
Sport
499 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Minimal
590 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking