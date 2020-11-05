Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dorothea OLDANI
@dorographie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tannensee, Kerns, Switzerland
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful weather in the Swiss Alps
Related tags
tannensee
kerns
switzerland
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
wilderness
peak
ice
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
land
plant
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
HD Snow Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Europe
1,024 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
europe
building
architecture
Landscapes With Water
1,996 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
rock
outdoor
sea
Reflections
290 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
reflection
lake
outdoor