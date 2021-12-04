Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
california
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
California Pictures
point reyes national seashore
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
seal
sea life
mammal
sea lion
Birds Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Urban Spaces
94 photos · Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Emotions
57 photos · Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Cameragraph
63 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len