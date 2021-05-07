Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tuyen Vo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-E3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pottery
vase
jar
potted plant
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
planter
herbs
herbal
Animals Images & Pictures
vegetation
furniture
tabletop
Birds Images
beak
blossom
Flower Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Looking Out
337 photos
· Curated by Eva Darron
looking out
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Made by hand
14 photos
· Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
The Culturatti
30 photos
· Curated by Brittany Guerriero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers