Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Deppe
@ahrdie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lecco, Lecco, Italien
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
On the foggy ridge
Related tags
lecco
italien
fog
Mountain Images & Pictures
hiking
alps
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
weather
hill
Grass Backgrounds
plant
field
grassland
mist
slope
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Watercolour
64 photos
· Curated by Birmingham Museums Trust
watercolour
HD Art Wallpapers
painting