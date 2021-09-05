Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simon Hurry
@bullterriere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Folsom Lake, California, USA
Published
on
September 5, 2021
SONY, DSC-RX100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fire and water
Related tags
folsom lake
California Pictures
usa
dry grass
california water crisis
climate change
drought
low water
no water
water shortage
golden hour
Nature Images
outdoors
land
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
shoreline
HD Water Wallpapers
vegetation
sea
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
INTERIORS
380 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
indoor
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos
· Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers