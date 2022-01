Victoria Harbour late afternoon setting sun, viewing from Causeway Bay typhoon shelter promenade on Hong Kong Island, with Victoria Peak. The iconic skyscrapers IFC on the left and the tallest building in Hong Kong, ICC, on the right in the background, form the 'Gateway of Victoria Harbour'. The outlet of Victoria Harbour is in the far distance. Hong Kong Island is on the left, and Kowloon Peninsula is on the right.