cars parked on side of the road near building during daytime
Editorial
The Cenotaph, Whitehall, London, UK
Published on EPSON, Perfection V600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Cenotaph, Whitehall ,London 1961. 1960s 35mm film slide photo

