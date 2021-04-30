Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ravi Palwe
@ravipalwe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 30, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Godox SL60W Lights
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
godox
sl60
lighting
electronics
camera
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor