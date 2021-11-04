Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aviya Danino
@adanino
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
bag
handbag
accessories
accessory
spoke
machine
purse
wheel
path
tire
Public domain images
Related collections
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos · Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building
Moody and Atmospheric
149 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Wedding
1,210 photos · Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage