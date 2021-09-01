Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Social History Archive
@socialhistoryarchive
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Vintage Backgrounds
antique
childhood
chil
boy
garden
roller
1920s
glass lantern slides
People Images & Pictures
human
vehicle
transportation
Grass Backgrounds
plant
word
Tree Images & Pictures
road
Public domain images
Related collections
Hiver
42 photos
· Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Pastel
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Food styling
374 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate