Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eduardo Collazos
@eduardoblas
Download free
Share
Info
Potosi, Bolivia
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ciudad de Piedra.
Related collections
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Tilted
69 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
tilted
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
cliff
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
potosi
bolivia
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mesa
peak
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
azure sky
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
cumulus
PNG images