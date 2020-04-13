Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Martinelli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Veneto, Italia
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Apple, iPhone 6s
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
veneto
italia
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
wild
calm
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
pathway
HD Backgrounds
relax
quiet
Italy Pictures & Images
shelter
HD Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Minimal.
215 photos · Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
snow village
132 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #156: The Climate Reality Project
10 photos · Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor