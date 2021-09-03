Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Manas Manikoth
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
26d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
aerial view
road
dji
dji mini 2
udupi
mangalore
green fields
HD Green Wallpapers
paddy fields
greenery
paddy
aerial photography
beautiful place
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #163: Vanguard World
6 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Looking Up
91 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
looking up
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Wilds
78 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
outdoor
rock